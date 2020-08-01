Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Saturday congratulated his deputy, Kayode Alabi, on his 57th birthday anniversary, calling him a tolerant, easy going, but firm and hard working person.

“On behalf of my family, the people and government of Kwara State, I congratulate my Deputy on the occasion of his 57th birthday anniversary,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“I pray God Almighty to continue to bless and protect him as we jointly commit to rebuild our dear state.”