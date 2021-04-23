Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State on Friday inaugurated a training course for the newly recruited 1,056 Community Police constables for the state, lauding President Muhammadu Buhari for buying into the concept, which he said would strengthen internal security architecture.

He enjoined residents of the state to always volunteer timely information and support the police to bust criminal networks before they carry out their unlawful activities.

“I commend President Muhammadu Buhari for approving a noble project like this as presented by the Inspector-General of Police. This programme is not new all over the world, but its implementation at this time is very significant,” he said.

The governor, however, said the success of community policing would depend on the society fully backing it.

“The people are integral to the success of the police. The people will give the information that the police will act on. These constables are products of the society and they will operate within the society that they understand. This is the essence of community policing,” he noted.

AbdulRazaq said the recent US travel advisory exempting Kwara from states considered to have high security risk is a testimony to the exceptional efforts of the police and other security agencies in the state to protect lives and properties.

He commended the security agencies, including the police, for their hard work that continues to keep the state safe.

“Those of you stepping into the community police today have your job cut out for you. You need a lot of discipline to excel. Once you are disciplined, other things will fall in place for you,” AbdulRazaq added.

The Kwara State Police Commissioner, Mohammed Bagega, in his remarks said the initiative was intended to enhance success in the fight against crime.

He also emphasised the significant role intelligence gathering plays in checking crimes.

The CP added that the constables will, after undergoing one month training on security tasks, be deployed to their various communities in the state.