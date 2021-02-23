Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has met with the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, to discuss investment programmes and various models to finance infrastructural development in the state.

The meeting took place on Monday in Abuja

The governor made a strong pitch for Kwara State to benefit from the Federal Government’s Road Infrastructure Tax Credit Scheme, which is covered in the Executive Order 7 of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The meeting also focused on attracting more grants, institutional investors, financial opportunities for Kwara State, and allocation of funds for Federal Roads in the state.

The meeting was attended by top government officials, including Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Aliyu Ahmed; and Director of International Economic Relations Department of the Ministry, Aisha Omar.