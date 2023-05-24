Kwara Governor emerges new NGF Chair

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara State has emerged the new Chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF).

He replaced Sokoto State governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal whose tenure of office would elapse on May 29.

This was contained in a communiqué signed by Tambuwal at the end of the 7th emergency meeting of the state governors held on Tuesday night in Abuja.

According to the communiqué, Abdulrazaq emerged through consensus while Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde was chosen as vice chairman of the forum.

The communiqué reads in part, ” On the leadership of the Forum, the Governor of Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, emerged the new Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum through a consensus, and the

Governor of Oyo State Seyi Makinde is now the vice chairman.

“Members expressed satisfaction with the success of the just concluded induction for new and returning governors that took place between 14th and 19th of May, 2023.

“Members committed to sustained collaboration among the states through enhanced peer review, learning at the sub-national level and deepening the relationship with the federal government and other institutions.

“Finally, members were briefed by the Chairman of the Forum that the Hon. Minister of Finance has granted the request of the Forum to immediately stop further deductions from

the accounts of states to meet Local Government Councils London Paris Club obligations and the monies so far deducted be paid back to the states.”