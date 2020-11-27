Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has congratulated the three members of the state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association who have just been recommended for the rank of the Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

The new SANs from the state are Taiye Abimbola Oladipo (Ifelodun), Mumuni Adebimpe (Asa) and Akinola Olugbenga Akintoye, who hails from Ondo State but practices in Ilorin.

“On behalf of the people and government of the state, His Excellency felicitates with the distinguished legal minds who have just risen to the zenith of their professional career as learned silks,” according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye.

“The Governor is very proud of the learned silks and their achievements. He commends them for making the state and their families proud, and prays the Almighty God to continue to make them prosper. He is particularly elated at the strides of Barrister Adebimpe, Director of Public Prosecution at the Ministry of Justice, who has now gone down in history as the first civil servant from Kwara State to be recommended for the prestigious rank.”

The Governor has also congratulated Hajia Fatima Rasheed of Kwara State Television Authority on her victory at the recent national delegates’ election of the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists.

Rasheed had recently emerged as the National Treasurer of NAWOJ after a keen contest involving some other contestants from other states.

“The Governor congratulates Hajia Fatima and the entire NAWOJ and NUJ family in the state for the victory. The unity and dedication with which the state councils of NAWOJ and NUJ prosecuted the election point to the limitless possibilities and the height we can attain when we walk together,” the statement said.

“His Excellency is convinced that Hajia Fatima will justify the confidence reposed in her, and wishes her and the entire new NAWOJ executives God’s guidance and protection in their new assignment.”