Kwara Governor congratulates new NGE President, NEC members

The Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has congratulated Eze Anaba, Daily Editor of Vanguard newspaper, on his emergence as the new president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors.

The congratulatory message was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, on Monday.

In the statement, AbdulRazaq also welcomed the election of other National Executive Council members of the NGE, including the General Secretary Iyobosa Uwugiaren, adding that the seamless transition in the prestigious body points to its commitment to democracy and good governance.

Ajakaye added: “The Governor charges the new NGE leadership led by Mr. Eze Anaba to continue to mobilise the media for good governance, national unity, peace, and development.

“He also invites the NGE to forge amicable relationship with different arms of government to promote national values and project Nigeria in a positive way — without necessarily reneging its roles as the conscience of the nation and the fourth estate of the realm.

“With the antecedents of its new leadership, the Governor is confident that the NGE, as always, will continue to prioritise public interests and national security at all times and promote healthy debates around different issues of national development.”

—