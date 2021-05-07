Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has commiserated with a former Commissioner for Information, Raheem Adedoyin, over the death of his mother, Madam Awawu Adedoyin.

The Governor’s condolence message was contained in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, in Ilorin on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Madam Adedoyin died at the age of 90.

NAN also reports that she was a princess of Oro Kingdom and former Chairperson of the Omonigbehin Women Groups in the kingdom.

AbdulRazaq said: “We have once again lost a great mother and a consummate women community leader whose contributions to humanity were known in the ancient Oro kingdom.

“Having repeatedly interacted with Mama, particularly on her 90th birthday, her greatness is seen not only in the clarity of her thought process even at that advanced age but also in the quality of her offspringS who are leaders in their own right.

“On behalf of my family, the people and Government of Kwara, I commiserate with the Oloro of Oro Kingdom, the entire Adedoyin family, especially the Oloriewe of Oro Kingdom Alhaji Raheem Adedoyin.

“I pray the Almighty Allah to forgive Mama and grant her al-Jannah Firdaus.”