Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday in Ilorin swore in 10 commissioners and one special adviser, urging them to be exemplary, prudent, creative, and team players.

AbdulRazaq implored the cabinet members to key into the administration’s commitment to serving the people of the state.

He told them that the people of the state expected so much from his government and wanted a clean break from the past.

“We have truly achieved so much in the past two years across various sectors. No local government is without the government’s presence.

“But we can do a lot more with increased commitment, focus, and collaboration as a team.

“You will be criticised. I urge you to take (such) criticisms in good faith and do your best to work on areas of public concerns without losing focus in the process.

“As representatives of our people, we are to constantly engage with the citizens and various stakeholders. We are to tell our stories to avoid misrepresentations,” AbdulRazaq said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the governor later assigned portfolios to the cabinet members.

The cabinet members sworn in were Senior Ibrahim Suleiman from Ilorin West Local Government Area (Tertiary Education) and Arinola Fatimoh Lawal from Ilorin East (Enterprise).

Also sworn in were Aliyu Kora Sabo from Baruten (Energy), Aliyu Mohammed Saifudeen from Kaiama (Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs) and Suleiman Rotimi Iliasu from Moro (Works and Transport).

Others were Mariam Ahmed Hassana from Patigi (Special Duties) and Raji Razaq from Ekiti (Health).

The rest were Wahab Femi Agbaje from Offa (Water Resources), Remilekun Oluwatobi Banigbe from Isin (Environment) and Deborah Aremu from Irepodun (Women Affairs and Social Development).

The governor also inaugurated Mallam Attahiru Ibrahim (Patigi) as Special Adviser on Youths and Sports.

Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Mamman Saba Jibril, urged the appointees to see their emergence as an opportunity to serve the people and to justify the confidence reposed in them.

“I want to advise you to work very hard and prove your worth and make the state, his Excellency and your constituency proud of you,” he added.

Responding on behalf of others, Commissioner for Local Government, Saifudeen, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to write their names in gold.

“We have been following your activities and we will support you in delivering the dividends of democracy to the people of the state.

“We will key into your vision and we will not betray the trust you bestow on us.

“We will not disappoint ourselves, our communities, the governor and the entire state,” he added.

NAN recalls that the governor had on Dec. 31, 2020, dissolved his former cabinet members and directed them to hand over to the most senior officers in their respective ministries.

The cabinet members were sworn in on Dec. 14, 2019.