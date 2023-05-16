Kwara government seals mining site over violation of safety measures

The Kwara Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has sealed the China Kaidi Quarry site along Ilorin-Ogbomoso highway due to violation of safety measures.

This is contained in a statement issued by the agency’s Spokesman, Ahmed Habeeb-Oreduni, in Ilorin, the State’s capital.

It explained that the company was sealed by KWEPA as a result of violation of safety measures, such as unavailability of essential safety equipment for workers and inadequate training programmes.

Also, insufficient measures to prevent accidents, lack of proper reclamation procedures, and non-compliance with essential environmental permits and licenses.

“The sealing of the quarry site further underscores the government commitment to prioritise the well-being of Kwara people and protect the environment from harm caused by mining activities.

“The quarry site was believed to have posed a significant risk to the safety and health of the people living in the area, the workers, as well as potential harm to the surrounding ecosystem,” it said.

An inspection was earlier done to the quarry site few days before the sealing.

The Spokesman said that there was an inspection visit at the site by the agency and a deep reservation about their adherence to safety protocols and environmental regulations.

He further stated that the sealing was led by the state Director of Environment, Abayomi Idowu, accompanied by other senior staff of the agency and officers of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Idowu said closure of the quarry site was a necessary step to protect the lives of people living in the area, as well as the workers and the environment.

The Director emphasized that the state government does not compromise on safety and responsible mining practices.