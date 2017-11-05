Kwara government praised for relaxing sanctions on monarchs

The Kwara State Government has been praised for its magnanimity in relaxing the sanctions on the traditional rulers of Iloffa and Odo-Owa communities following the communal clash involving the two neighboring towns.

The Owa Oloota of Odo-Owa, Oba Joshua Adeyemi Adimula, in his reaction commended the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, for his practical effort at restoring peace between the two communities.

Oba Adimula, who noted that the timely intervention of the State Government prevented the crisis from escalating, prayed for the success of the present administration.

The Oloota of Odo-Owa also eulogized ‎the sterling political qualities of the Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, wishing him well in his endeavours.

He praised the Emir of Ilorin and the Chairman, Kwara State Traditional Council, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, for his fatherly role in mediating with the government to relax the sanctions and ensuring that peace reign supreme among the traditional institutions in the State.

Oba Adimula also enjoined the State Government to implement all the Judicial Commission`s recommendations geared towards bringing a lasting solution and permanent peace to the areas.

The royal father reiterated the resolve of the Odo-Owa ‎Community to live in peace with their neighbours.