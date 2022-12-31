Kwara gets sexual assault referral center

The First Lady of Kwara and Founder Ajike People Support Centre, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has inaugurated the Ajike Sexual Assault Referral Centre in Ilorin.

Olayinka Adeniyi, the Press Secretary to the wife of the governor, said in a statement in Ilorin on Saturday that the centre was inaugurated on Friday at the premises of the Kwara General Hospital, Ilorin.

Adeniyi said AbdulRazaq, while inaugurating the facility, noted that the spike in Sexual and Gender Based Violence (SGBV) incidents during the lockdown occasioned by the outbreak of COVID-19, informed the declaration of state of emergency on SGBV, which necessitated adoption of protective laws nationwide.

She noted that such centres were imperative in order to provide support and care for SGBV survivors.

She expressed commitment in ensuring that some designated spaces within Civil Service Clinic and Children Specialist Hospital, both in Ilorin, would be equipped for operations in the New Year, which would be replicated across the 16 local government areas of the state.

The first lady commended Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his kind disposition to the cause of women in the state.

“The first lady said such is evident in the Governor’s assent to the Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act and the Gender Inclusion Bill, and also reflected in the appointment of women and youths as state officials,” the statement said.

AbdulRazaq also commended the state Committee on SGBV, the Ministries of Women Affairs and Health, Hadis Foundation and other Civil Society Organisations for working relentlessly for the success of the project, supported by Ford Foundation.

“She further enjoined parents, partners and neighbours to eschew all manners of violence and encourage victims to speak out as this is deemed a veritable way to start their healing process.

“The first lady further noted that as partners in this drive, she enjoined men and boys to join their voice toward tackling SGBV.

“She gave the assurance that no stone would be left unturned to end incidents of gender based violence and bring succour to the victims in the state,” it said.

Hajia Maryam Hassana, the state Commissioner for Women Affairs, appreciated the first lady for leading the fight against SGBV from the front.

Hassana also commended the State committee on SGBV for amplifying awareness on the menace.

On her part, Zainab Salihu, the Representative of Hadis Foundation, highlighted the efforts of the foundation in the bid to rid communities of SGBV menace.

Salihu disclosed that the sexual assault referral was named in honour of AbdulRazaq in recognition of her contributions toward the protection and development of women and other vulnerable persons.

The inauguration of the centre was witnessed by members of the state executive council, top government functionaries, traditional rulers, religious leaders and members of Civil Society Organisations.