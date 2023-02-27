Kwara gets new NYSC State Coordinator

A new State Coordinator for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Kwara, Chris Jimba has assumed duty.

A statement issued Monday, in Ilorin, by Dipo Morakinyo, Public Relations Officer for the Corps said Jimba took over from Francisca Olaleye, who recently completed her tenure.

”Until his recent appointment, Jimba was an outstanding management staff at the Human Resources Management (HRM) Department of the scheme, at its National Directorate Headquarters, Abuja.

“He was also a one time State Coordinator of NYSC in Imo.

”His civil service glowing career, which spans over two decades, has taken him to several states of the federation, including Oyo, Benue and the North Central Area Office, Minna, Niger,” he said.

Morakinyo said Jimba has promised to build on the existing cordial relationship between the NYSC scheme and the the state government.

He added: “He also pledged to sustain the warm relationship between the NYSC and all its critical stakeholders in Kwara.”