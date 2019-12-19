The Kwara State Government has assembled a negotiating team to interface with representatives of labour unions over the minimum wage.

The team is peopled by government officials and leadership of the labour unions in the state, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor Rafiu Ajakaye said in a statement on Thursday.

The team, according to the statement, comprises Commissioners for Finance (Chairman); Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs (member); Works and Transport (member); Special Adviser to the Governor (Special Duties); Permanent Secretaries Ministry of Finance; Service Welfare; Establishment and Training; Justice; and Local Government Service Commission; Kwara State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); Kwara State Chairman of the Trade Union Congress (TUC); Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council; and Secretary of the Joint Negotiating Council.

The secretary of the committee is the Director (Establishment and Pension), Onaolapo Alaya, the statement added.

AbdulRazaq had on Tuesday directed the Head of Service, Modupe Susan Oluwole, to constitute a panel to discuss the minimum wage question in Kwara.