Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the appointment of 10 new Permanent Secretaries to head various Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government.



This is coming barely two weeks after a crop of eight new PS were unveiled.



The appointments are with immediate effect, while the Office of the Head of Service and Civil Service Commission are to ensure seamless transition, according to a statement Thursday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye.



The new PS are Shehu Boni Ahmed (Establishment); Olorukooba Isiaka Yinka (Works); Iyabo Banire (Sports); Musa Jubril; Sabiyatu Kikelomo Grillo (Cabinet, political and Special services); Okanlawon Musa (Water Resources); Jolayemi John Olugbenga (Service Welfare); Abraham Kola Ojo (Environment); Halimot Aduke Eletu (Enterprise); Rabiat Abdulrahman (Communication); and Yusuf Bolakale (Special Duties).



These changes are made to reinvigorate the Civil Service and promote better service delivery, the statement added, thanking the outgoing permanent secretaries for their “selfless service” to the state and wishing them enjoyable retirement.



The Governor had recently approved eight new permanent secretaries, in what was the first batch of the gradual, but steady change of guard at the top echelon of the state civil service.



Those recently appointed were Bamigbe Rotimi Williams (Energy); Musa Idris (Justice); Nurudeen Maryam (Agric); Goshi Jiya (Civil Service Commission); Adeosun Mary (Education); Ibrahim Adenike (Social Development); Ayinla Olayiwola (Health); and Alabere Ahmed (Local Government).



Another crop of permanent secretaries will be announced shortly to complete the process, with serving and retired bureaucrats commending the Governor for stabilising and restoring professionalism to the civil service.