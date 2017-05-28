LATEST NEWS:
08. June 2017 LAGOS STATE26°C+234 809 400 0057
PRIVACY POLICYADVERT RATESSUBMIT NEWS
   
Segun AdebowaleJune 8, 20172min0

Related Articles

BusinessEconomy

Senate summons Fashola over abandoned road

BusinessEconomy

Bill to amend CBN Act scales second reading in Senate

BusinessEconomy

Nigerian elected chairman Negotiations Forum Continental Free Trade Area

BusinessEconomyFeatured

Probe $15.9b NLNG dividends theft, NEITI urges Reps

BusinessEconomy

Bridge Concept, UBA introduce Naija Green Card for young Nigerians

BusinessEconomy

Renovated Transcorp Hilton Abuja executive floors unveiled

BusinessEconomy

Telecoms sector VAT collection done for free – FIRS

BusinessEconomy

Kwara generates N6.6b in Q1 of 2017

Kwara-State-Government.png
The Executive Chairman of the service, Dr. Muritala Awodun, announced this in Ilorin at the quarterly briefing of the agency

The Kwara State Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday said it generated N6.6 billion as Internal Generated Revenue in the first quarter of 2017.
The Executive Chairman of the service, Dr. Muritala Awodun, announced this in Ilorin at the quarterly briefing of the agency.
Awodun explained that the figure was a significant improvement from the N3.4 billion generated in the first quarter of 2016.
Breaking down the figure, the chairman stated that the service generated N2.1 billion in January; N1.7 billion in February and N2.7 billion in March.
According to him, the increment in revenue generation was as a result of the intensified effort of the service as well as the cooperation received from tax payers by officials of the state revenue service.
He explained that the service had not introduced a new tax policy, but only intensified tax collection as well as ensured the blockage of detected revenue leakages.
Speaking on the takeover of revenue collection from local governments, Awodun said that N100 million was generated for the councils for the three months under review.
Awodun said: “This is the amount all the council would generate in a year before we took over last April.
“We generated N240 million for them last year and from the look of things, we should be able to generate more than that by the close of December this year.
“This is with the exception of 10 per cent that the state government remits to them every month. The state government has not failed in this regard.”
The chairman also disclosed that work was in the pipeline to automate the collection of revenue in the state to reduce leakages.
Awodun further said that the state hosted the 137th meeting of the Joint Tax Board in the first quarter where stakeholders applauded the reform in tax process in the state.


ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.


previousFG to Nigerians: Ignore threats, divisive ultimatum from northern youths

nextWest Ham leads Onyekuru chase

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About us

The Eagle Online is published by Premium Eagle Media Limited

27, Joseph Odunlami Street, off Thomas Salako Street,
Ogba, Lagos.

Email: info@theeagleonline.com.ng, dotunoladipo@theeagleonline.com.ng
Phone: 08023145962, 08094000057
Whatsapp: 08094000057

SEND US A MESSAGE
Latest posts

Rivers United 100 CAF match balls dispatched to NFF top shot ‘disappears’

FG to Nigerians: Ignore threats, divisive ultimatum from northern youths

Why we registered only five out of 95 political associations that applied – INEC

Newsletter

Categories

ADVERT
How I Increased my Manhood Size & Stopped Premature Ejaculation That Scattered My Relationship.. Click HERE For Details.