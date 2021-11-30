Kwara Fire Service rescues 18 motorcycles, buildings from inferno

The Kwara State Fire Service has again rescued a working transformer, 18 motorcycles and many buildings from being consumed by fire.

The Head of Department, Media and Publicity of the service, Hassan Adekunle, made this known in a statement on Monday.

He said that the fire incident occurred in the early hours of Monday at Centre Igboro Junction, directly opposite Centre Igboro Primary School in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Adekunle said the four motorcycles within the proximity of the burning fire were completely burnt.

“The fire emanated from the abandoned glowing charcoal left at the dump spot which later got agitated by the blowing wind,” he said.

Adekunle quoted the Director of the service, Falade Olumuyiwa, as urging the people of the state to always play safe, particularly in their respective neighbourhoods.