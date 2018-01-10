Kwara Falcons decline to renew contract of head coach

The management of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club has declined to renew the contract of its head coach, Aderemi Adewunmi.

The Secretary of the club, Azeez Bello, confirmed the development in Ilorin on Wednesday.

Bello, who noted that the management took the decision in the best interest of both parties, also said it would allow Adewunmi to concentrate on his national assignment.

He said: “We would like to thank Adewunmi for all he has achieved for the club over the last four years.

“These include guiding us to two successive semi-finals in the Nigeria Basketball Premier League and we wish him every success in future.”

He assured the team’s fans of the management’s resolve to find a suitable replacement.

Bello said: “We’ve already started the search for a new coach by conducting interviews for a number of selected candidates and we will announce the appointment of a new coach in the nearest future.”

Adewunmi, a former First Bank female basketball coach, joined Kwara Falcons on a temporary basis in 2014.

He signed a permanent contract in 2015 and was part of Nigeria’s D’Tigers technical crew that won silver at the Afro basketball championship in 2017.