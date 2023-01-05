Kwara FA Chairman pledges to justify membership of NFF committee

The Chairman of the Kwara State Football Association, Alhaji Idris Musa, has pledged to put in his very best to justify his membership of the newly constituted Match Commissioners Committee.

The Kwara FA boss told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that he would justify the confidence reposed in him.

Mallam Musa, popularly known as Thuraya, was on Tuesday, named alongside seven others as Match Commissioners Committee members by the NFF.

Also constituted by the NFF were the Referees Committee, Disciplinary Committee and the Appeals Committee, all of which will be in place for the next two years.

The Kwara FA Boss said that the appointment would spur him to do more for the development of the round leather game in the country and beyond, while thanking stakeholders for their support.

Musa said that the appointment and any other one that might come was for the benefit of the people of the state.

The Match Commissioners Committee has Alhaji Babagana Kalli as its Chairman and Alhaji Ganiyu Majekodunmi as the Vice Chairman.

The other members include Usman Maulud, Alhaji Aminu Mammaga, Anthony Ugwu, Otunba Mustapha Razaq and Chief Kenneth Nwamuocha.

Heading the Referees Committee is former FIFA badged Referee, Faith Irabor, with Mallam Rabiu Umar as Vice Chairman.

Others are Oba James Odeniran, Abraham Zakowi, Mallam Waziri Furo Gawe, C. C. Chukwujekwu and Mallam Bello Abubakar.

The Disciplinary Committee is headed by J.B.C. Obikwelu, who is the former Vice Chairman of the Anambra State Football Association, with Abdulrahman Abdulrahman as the Vice Chairman.

Other members include Ibrahim Mukhtar, Wole Ademoyegun and Bello Galadi.

The Appeals Committee has Gandi Umar Mohammed (mni) as its Chairman, with Martin Usen Effiong as Vice Chairman.

Other members are Bemva Akortsaha and Bukar Muazu.