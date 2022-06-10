Kwara employs services of SAN to prosecute past officials who misappropriated funds

The Kwara State Government has engaged the services of a Senior Advocate of Nigeria to prosecute persons who allegedly misappropriated public funds in the past administration.

Olabode Towoju, Kwara Commissioner for Communications, disclosed this on Friday in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.

Olabode spoke during a question and answer session at a personality news programme, tagged: “Newskeg.”

According to him, the government is confident that everyone alleged to have misappropriated public funds will be brought to book.

He said” “We are not giving up on ensuring that those who siphoned our collective patrimony and put the state in wretched condition are brought to book.

“Justice mostly comes very slowly but when it comes it can be very devastating.

“We should also not forget that we are talking of the people who are very clever in their ways.

“They keep hiding under technical grounds to checkmate all our moves.”

Speaking on the efforts of the government to arrest insecurity in the state, the commissioner said that government is doing a lot to arrest the situation.

Olabode said: “You will remember some couple of days ago we had a security challenge at Obo-Aiyegunle axis and the governor quickly gave a marching order to apprehend the criminals terrorising the people of that area.

“You can also recall that the notorious criminal, Dogo, who had caused mayhem not only in Kwara state but Niger, Ekiti and Kogi States, too was sent to the world beyond here in Kwara State.

“We are seriously up and doing in the area of security.”