Kwara driver slumps, dies while driving varsity students to school

A commercial bus driver simply identified as Lukman died when he suddenly slumped on the wheel while carrying some students of the University of Ilọrin to the school campus.

It was gathered that the incident occurred on Friday, leaving the passengers in shock.

A passenger who witnessed the incident had narrated in a viral WhatsApp message that he took control of the bus in motion after the development to save other students and avert tragedy.

He said, “Our bus driver just died on the road while driving us from the Sanrab Petrol Station area, Tanke, Ilorin to the university campus. I was sitting in the front but wasn’t looking up because I was reading the Qur’an on my phone.

“The other person beside me just called my attention shouting ‘Baba’multiple times. By the time I looked up, he was already gasping, and the bus was drifting away from the road. I had to press the brake, take control, and bring it to a halt. He was pronounced dead at the school clinic. Everything happened within 30 minutes.”

A colleague of the deceased, Sulyman Malik, explained, “He greeted me on Thursday about my own recent accident.

“This just shows that this life is vanity. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. He was a very handsome man and you would not think of his death even in the next 30 years”.

Confirming the incident, the Director of Information, University of Ilorin, Kunle Akogun, described it as unfortunate.

Akogun said, “The incident is very unfortunate, and it reminds us of the vanity of life.”