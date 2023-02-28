Kwara: Doctors declare strike as policeman assaults colleague

The Nigeria Association of Government Medical and Dental Practitioners at the General Hospital, Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, have commenced two days strike over alleged assault on their colleague.

Dr. Ola Ahmed, the Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association, made this known on behalf of the association.

He stated that the doctors were forced to down tool due to the frequent threat to their lives.

“After an emergency congress, the doctors have unanimously agreed that no doctor will work in the Hospital for 48 hours. We are tired of being a punching bag by the public,” he said.

Ahmed stated that a Sergeant attached to the mobile police unit attacked and assaulted one of the doctors at the general hospital.

He explained that at around 5pm on February 26, the doctor was assaulted at the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology by a Police Sergeant who brought his sick wife for treatment.

He added: “The doctor conducted necessary test and she was later discharged.

“The Sergeant however came back to the hospital and attacked the doctor who examined his wife.

“The Sergeant alleged that the doctor did not seek his consent before examining his wife and that in his culture it is a taboo.”

hmed pointed out that the woman was not a minor but an adult, adding that there was a chaperone around before the test was conducted.

He observed that the doctor sustained injury before he was rescued from the police officer.

He however noted that the accused personnel had been arrested and presently detained by the Police.

Ahmed said: “It is terrible that this is happening to us.

“Our work load is much coupled with all the social issues, including Naira and fuel scarcity.

“We come to work as early as 7am and go home late, and people we are trying to save are abusing and attacking doctors.

“We have used all necessary means to enlighten the public through jingles, banners and talk shows on warning the public to desist from assaulting doctors.

“Similar incident happened in University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital.

“If people are ready to take the law into their hands, we will not allow our doctors to die.”

Ahmed explained that they are not blaming the state government in any way, but merely safeguarding the lives of their members.

Reacting to the development, Dr. Bola Abdulkadir, the Chief Medical Director of the General Hospital, Ilorin, said the management was aware of the incident and is doing all it can to de-escalate the situation.

Abdulkadir also confirmed that the state government was aware of the attack and is doing all it can to ensure the safety of doctors.

He said: “We appeal to them that the management and the state government is doing everything possible to prevent such a situation again.

“The Consultants will continue to care for patients, so there will be skeletal services that will be rendered.”

The CMD commended the efforts and sacrifice of all health workers in ensuring they save lives of people in the hospital.