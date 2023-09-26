Kwara disburses N10,000 palliative fund to each of 26,852 students in 140 schools

Kwara government says it started the disbursement of N10,000 financial assistance to each of 26,852 indigenous students in 140 tertiary schools across the country on Monday.

Chairman, Government Committee on Students’ Palliative Fund, Prof. Shehu Adaramaja, said on Tuesday in Ilorin that the disbursement was to augment the students’ expenses after fuel subsidy removal.

He said the exercise followed a thorough screening process that lasted for weeks.

“Each beneficiary received a palliative fund of N10,000 directly into his or her account

“Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq says the palliative is a token support and another one in the multi-sectorial palliatives that his administration has rolled out since June.

“The disbursement of the palliative fund is a testament to the government’s commitment to the welfare and well-being of its students,’’ Adaramaja said.

Adaramaja, also chairman, State Universal Basic Education Board said 30,775 students registered online before the screening processes later produced 26,852 beneficiaries.

“In the data verification and analyses carried out by the technical committee, those with incomplete registrations, multiple registrations, forged citizenship certificates, among others were weeded out.

“That pegged the number of beneficiaries at 26,852.

“By extending this financial assistance, the governor is showing empathy to the students and parents who need all the support they can get at this time.

“Efforts were made to ensure that the funds were received by students from diverse academic disciplines and backgrounds, helping to cater to the needs of a wide range of deserving students,’’ Adaramaja added.

The chairman said also that Kwara remained resolute in its commitment to the welfare of the people, including that of students.