Kwara CP urges installation of CCTV cameras in places of worship

The Commissioner, Kwara State Police Command, CP Tuesday Assayomo, has urged the leadership of religious bodies on the appropriateness of putting some security arrangements in their places of worship, including CCTV cameras.

He said this during a security meeting with the command’s strategic security managers at the Police Officers Mess, Ilorin.

At the meeting on Monday, the CP also advised employers of private or local guards to complement those provided by the police.

Assayomo said the meeting was convened to review the existing security strategies in the state.

According to him, the command is not unaware of some security breaches in some states leading to the death of many citizens, the banning of Okada operations in some states, especially Lagos State, which has sent jitters in the spines of some people in Kwara State.

“Owing to the proximity of Kwara State to Lagos State, people are nursing the fear that the banned Okada operators may head for Kwara State with all its attendants risks,” CP said.

The CP directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and the Command’s Tactical Units to intensify patrols in their Areas Of Responsibilities, intensify intelligence gathering and also apply effective mobilisation of vigilante groups, hunters and other local security apparatus in their AORs.

Assayomo also called on motorcycle and tricycles unions in Kwara State to embark on adequate profiling of both existing and new members for easy identification and monitoring.