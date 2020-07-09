The Kwara Government says a Coronavirus testing centre will be fully operational very soon in the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and spokesman of the Technical Committee on COVID-19, Rafiu Ajakaye, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ilorin.

According to Ajakaye, further details will be made public later.

He said the state government commends the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control for its support and health workers for their immeasurable sacrifice.

He added that the lack of a testing centre had no doubt been a major setback.

He said: “With this centre, Kwara joins the few states with the capabilities to run tests for the virus and some other infectious diseases

“This major breakthrough has been made possible with the efforts of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq who has pulled all the strings and made the necessary investments to actualise the dream

“The government also wishes to say that disparity in the figure of positive cases often arises because of late or delayed declaration on the part of the NCDC which understandably deals with results from several states.

“It is also pertinent to state that disparity in figures occurs in cases of ‘repeat tests’. What is constant however is that neither the NCDC nor the state has any reason to under-declare or overstate anything.

“Finally, the government restates the need for everyone to take personal responsibility in our efforts to contain this virus.”