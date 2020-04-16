The Kwara State Government on Wednesday discharged two of its four COVID-19 patients after they have both twice tested negative.

They were discharged alongside five members of their families who were also at the state’s isolation centre and have equally twice tested negative, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq told reporters in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq reiterated that testing positive for the virus is not a crime as anyone could contract it.

He warned against stigmatisation of COVID-19 patients or their families.

“I’m glad to announce to you that we are discharging a total of seven persons from our isolation facility,” AbdulRazaq told journalists.

He added: “Among these are our first two (index) cases (a male and a female) who have twice tested negative for COVID-19.

“The remaining five are members of their families who were on quarantine and have also twice tested negative to the virus.

“With the exit of the seven persons, we have 11 persons left in the facility.

“Two of these 11 are COVID-19 patients while the remaining nine are people with varying contacts with them.

“We commend our health workers for their professionalism and commitment.

“We assure them of our support now and always.

“We are working out incentives for every health worker at this facility to deepen their confidence in the system that we will always look after them.

“Our two remaining patients are in the best spirit and are doing pretty good.

“We wish them quick recovery.

“Government restates that COVID-19 is not a death sentence.

“Government will punish anyone who stigmatises any of our patients or members of their families.

“The government is proud of all the people of Kwara State for their support and understanding at this time of lockdown.

“It is to flatten the curve of transmission and save all of us from this pandemic.”

AbdulRazaq, who had a brief off-camera discussion with the former patients after they consented to such, commended them for cooperating with the government and said the people of the state stand by them always.

He said: “No matter how good a hospital is, it cannot have the comfort or other things of our homes.

“So we are glad that you are fine and we wish you all the best.”

The former patients and their family members, who were in great spirit, in turn commended the government for putting in place “such a good facility” and for the care, and the health workers for their professionalism in attending to them.

As at Thursday morning, Kwara has just two cases, while test results are awaited for 43 samples.

Kwara has run a total of 85 tests, out of which four returned as positive.