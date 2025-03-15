Kwara court dismisses criminal case against Lizzy Anjorin

In a major legal victory, popular Nollywood actress and businesswoman, Elizabeth Anjorin, aka Lizzy Anjorin, has been cleared of all charges in a legal dispute with Saheed Mosadoluwa, also known as Ibile, and Harmony Gardens and Estate Development Limited.

The case, which was filed as a direct criminal complaint, was heard before the Upper Area Court I in Ilorin, Kwara State.

The courtroom witnessed intense legal arguments from both parties, with A. M. Abdulraheem, representing the complainant, while Lizzy Anjorin was defended by a team of lawyers, including Prof. O. Y. Abdulhamid, I. M. Adedo, Taofeeq Olateju and Abdullahi.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, the Attorney General stepped in, took over the case, and applied for its termination.

Presiding over the matter, Hon. Yunus Kayode ruled in favour of the Attorney General’s application, leading to the dismissal of both the initial complaint filed on February 26, 2025, and a counter-complaint filed on March 11, 2025.

Delivering the judgment on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, the court stated: “Upon a direct criminal complaint made by Muazu Baba Yusuf, Esq., dated February 26, 2025, and after listening to A. M. Abdulraheem, Esq., for the complainant and Prof. O. Y. Abdulhamid, Esq., with I. M. Adedo, Esq., Taofeeq Olateju, Esq., and Abdullahi, Esq., for the defendant.

“Having listened to the submission from the complainant counsel and that of the defendant and particularly the application of the Attorney General to take up this case and pray for termination of the case, on this premise, the direct complaint dated February 24, 2025, and the cross-complaint dated March 11, 2025, are hereby terminated and the defendants are hereby discharged.”

The judgment was given at Ilorin under the seal of the court and the hand of the judge on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Reacting to the ruling in an interview on Friday, Lizzy Anjorin, who is the Chief Executive Officer, Califonia Paradise City, Ibeju Lekki, Lagos State, described the case as a cross-sue, adding that she and the complainant became defendants in the case before the ruling cleared her of all the criminal allegations.

She said, “The case bordered on a land dispute and it all happened in Lagos. But the complainant went ahead to file a criminal suit against me in Ilorin, Kwara State, to lock my enemy away in prison, and when I got there, I presented my evidence, cross-sued and both of us became defendants.

“I was summoned on Friday based on his case and I showed up, but we counter-sued him and on Tuesday, they sent his summon but he didn’t show up and when they wanted to continue with the case we filed against him, I withdrew it and left him for God.

“I am thankful to my fans, and most especially my lawyers for doing a good job. I also appreciate the judicial system in Ilorin. I appreciate the fact that they did a thorough investigation and also accepted my complaints and the evidence presented.

“The Kwara State Government, through its judiciary system, did not use their office and state to punish innocent people like me and for that, I am grateful. With all that people have been saying, my case proves that Ilorin is not how people paint it when it comes to their judiciary system.”

