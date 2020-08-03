Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has approved the constitution of Visitation Panel for the Kwara State Polytechnic to be chaired by Dr. Fatai Bello.

Dr. Bello was Country Representative of the Global Fund, a United Nations agency in Nigeria and former Council member of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, Ilorin.

Other members of the panel are Architect Suleiman. Talban Lafiagi; AbdulGaniyu Sani, a Chartered Accountant/forensic audit expert; Muyideen Aliyu, retired Director of the Department of State Services; Yetunde Adekeye, former Principal, School of Midwifery; and Hajia Asmau Yusuf Saka, retired Banker/Accountant.

Assistant Director of the Kwara State Ministry of Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Ayansola Justina, will act as the secretary of the Visitation Panel.

The Governor has also accepted the appointment of Prof. A.G.F. Alabi, former Dean, College of Engineering, Kwara State University, as chairman of International Aviation College Visitation Panel, with C.O Olaosebikan, a Director of MOTEST, as the Secretary.

Other members of the visitation panel are: Retired Group Captain Ibrahim Adebayo (member); Abdul Fatai Olajide, Private Chartered Accountant and Auditor (member); Retired Captain Joel Adewale Ore, retired Pilot and Instructor (member); Christiana Titilayo Amudipe, a primary health consultant and retired health practitioner (Member); and Mansuru A. Bako (Member).