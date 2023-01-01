Kwara community protests alleged displacement

The Gerewu community in Kwara on Sunday staged a peaceful protest to the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Ilorin, over alleged displacement from their land.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the protesters carried placards with different inscriptions such as: “Save our soul”, “Save our land”, “Gov. AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq come to our rescue”, ” FAAN stay away from illegal acquisition” and “We are peace loving people, save our land”.

NAN also reports that the protesters stormed the junction of Gerewu in Ilorin West Local Government Area to stage their peaceful protest to the FAAN management.

The Chairman of Gerewu Community, Ibrahim Kofoworola, said the proposed acquisition of the land would lead to the displacement of people of about 20 communities.

He said that the alleged displacement would render them homeless and expose them to social vagaries.

Kofoworola said the community was not served with any notice before the fencing of the community by FAAN.

“We went there with our lawyers and asked them to present their document but they could not,” he said.

On his part, Alhaji Ibrahim Amosa, the Mogaji of Gerewu, called on government at all levels to intervene and rescue them from being displaced from their ancestral home.

“We have been living here over seven decades and we have not received any notice from FAAN that just came two weeks ago and started erecting fence round our community,” he added.

One of the landlords, Lawal Nureeni, called on the government to stop the FAAN management from forcefully taking over the community.

“I have been living in this community for 15 years and I did not receive any information that the land belonged to FAAN before I bought it.

“We are peace loving individuals and we have our name and integrity to protect, but our patience has now been touched and threatened.

“We are not going to fold our arms and watch an individual claiming to represent FAAN and trying to demolish our properties.

“We have more than10,000 voters in Gerewu alone, the people of Wara, Olonsogo, Daudu and Apalara among others, do come here to vote during election because this is where their polling units are located,” he added.

The Secretary of Muharam Quarters, Azeez Taofeeq, said that Gerewu have an estimated population of 5,000 residents and 3,000 households.

He explained that majority of them were low income earners who work day and night for decades to build their houses.

He also called on the Emir of Ilorin, Dr Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, to rescue them from FAAN before they were rendered homeless.

In his reaction, the Head of Department, Land and Water of FAAN, said that parts of Gerewu, Wara, Ga-Odota and Aleniboro belong to the airport.

Similarly, the Executive Secretary, state Bureau of Land, promised to go and inspect the area to know the rightful owners of the land.