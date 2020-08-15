Hajiya Sa’adatu Modibbo-Kawu, the Kwara State Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, on Saturday rewarded Musa Tiamiyu, an ad hoc staff, with an undisclosed cash and material for dedication to duty.

The Commissioner stated that Tiamiyu is an ad hoc member of the Needs Assessment of the Personnel and Infrastructural Facilities of the state-owned Tertiary Institutions in Kwara State.

She said the awardee was honoured because he had distinguished himself during his course of duty.

According to her, the gesture to extol Tiamiyu was to encourage him and others to be committed to work whenever given any assignment to carry out.

Modibbo-Kawu stressed that Tiamiyu was noticed by all other members of the committee to be diligent, hardworking and committed to work.

She described him as a good example that everybody should emulate as exemplified by his high level of dedication to duty.

Speaking, Hajiya Hafsat Abdulrahman, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, also lauded Tiamiyu and urged him to continue the good job by being more dedicated to duty.

She emphasised that the sky would be the limit for him as a young man.

Receiving the gifts, Tiamiyu expressed joy for being honoured by the Ministry for services rendered.

Tiamiyu appreciated the Ministry for recognising him for all he did during his course of duty and prayed God to continue to guide the Ministry’s Management.

He also pledged to be more dedicated to duty throughout his endeavour.