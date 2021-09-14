Kwara commissioner hails creation of youth devt. ministry as step to excellence

The Kwara Commissioner for Youth Development, Harriet Oshatimehin has described the creation of the ministry as a major stride that could lead to the advancement of the state, particularly the development of the youth.

Oshatimehin stated this at an inaugural general meeting held in the ministry’s conference Hall with members of staff on Tuesday, in Ilorin.

The Commissioner said that although the creation was sequel to the recent compartmentalisation of the erstwhile Ministry of Sports and Youth Development, the development was an innovation strategy by Governor AbdulRahaman AbdulRazaq to aggressively open opportunities for the youth in the state.

Oshatimehin, who had earlier met with the heads of various departments on her assumption of office, thanked the state Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, for deeming it fit to have a Ministry with a specific mandate for Youth development.

The meeting, the first ever in the history of the Ministry, was organized with a view to allow members of staff familiarize with the new Commissioner, as well as provide them the opportunity to air their views on the challenges faced by their various departments.

The commissioner noted that the task of developing the Youth, the core mandate of the Ministry, amongst other things, was a huge one that can only be achieved when everyone comes together as a team.

She implored the staff, as well as heads of various departments, to work assiduously to achieve the goal of the governor of making Kwara state greater.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Barr Iyabo Banire, who had earlier introduced the Commissioner to the staff, thanked her for creating the opportunity for everyone to bare their minds.

Banire enjoined the staff to show the Commissioner the respect and cooperation she deserves as the head of the Ministry, as this was the only way to ensure the smooth running of its affairs.

The permanent secretary also thanked Gov. AbdulRazaq for gifting the Ministry such a vibrant and capable commissioner whose hard work and good reputation had preceded her.

In his own remarks, Shuaib Abdulganiy, the newly deployed Director, Finance and Supply, emphasized the need for collaborative efforts towards the success of the Ministry, while soliciting the support and cooperation of the staff.