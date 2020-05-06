The Kwara State Government on Wednesday hailed the Coalition Against COVID-19 for donating some medical equipments and supplies to support the government’s campaign against the pandemic.

“The government commends the private sector-led Coalition Against COVID-19 pandemic for donating some medical equipments to the state. We are indeed grateful to the coalition for this humanitarian gesture which complements the widely acclaimed first-rate facilities, quality manpower, and the state of preparedness that already exist in Kwara State,” Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor and spokesman for the Committee on COVID-19 pandemic, said in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital.

“The government urges other wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to follow in the footsteps of the coalition as the national and sub-national governments mobilise every resources to combat the pandemic.”

The statement listed the equipments and supplies donated by the CACOVID to include 100 bins, stainless steel, and pedals 8L; 1000 laboratory specimen bottles; 10 oxygen concentrators; 20 oxygen cylinders/regulators; 2500 syringes/needles; five trolleys/ward; 10 chlorine crystals; 1000 goggles; five monitors/patient multiparameters; and 2500 personal protective equipment — coveralls.

The government meanwhile has dismissed as “completely false and mischievous” the allegation on social media that Deputy Governor and Chairman of the Kwara State Technical Committee on COVID-19 Kayode Alabi slapped a policeman.

“The allegation is the figment of the imagination of those peddling it. There is no truth to it whatsoever and we urge members of the public to ignore the wicked campaign of calumny,” the statement added.