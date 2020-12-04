The Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin has said it is in dire need of N20 million to complete its affiliation with the University of Ilorin on degree courses, the Provost of the Institution, Dr. AbdulRaheem Yusuf, said in Ilorin.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday, Yusuf said a team from the University had visited the College, verified and recommended 21 degree courses for the institution.

He said: “We have been in contact with the NUC in order to finalise the arrangement and we are expecting a verification team from the NUC on the courses suggested by the University of Ilorin.

“The only hindrance is funds because we are asked to pay the NUC a sum of N20 million for the verification exercise.

“And as soon as we pay the amount, we believe that the courses will begin in the College.”

The Provost said the College wants to align with the trend, knowing fully well that NCE qualification was no longer reliable because many people prefer a BSc certificate.

Yusuf added: “We have already affiliated with Ekiti State University and this was after we passed through verification, done by the National Universities Commission.

“The degree programme has been successful so far, but there is need to affiliate with a Federal Government-owned University, where there are more opportunities in terms of courses and cheaper to access.”

The Provost explained that because education is a social service, it would not be too much even if it means providing it for free, in order to build a good future, stressing that even if it cannot be free, it should be affordable for the average Nigerian to access.

Yusuf said: “Access to education is very important and that is why we prefer to affiliate with a federal University that is affordable and cheaper than a state university.

“We want more people to afford the school fees and further their education in order to become better and more civilised persons.

“We want a situation whereby there will be more educated youths in the society so that they will be able to represent the country at national and international levels.”

NAN.