Kwara Civil Service Commission denies job racketeering report

The Kwara State Civil Service Commission has denied media report that some of its officials receive bribe from applicants before offering them employment in the state civil service.

The Permanent Secretary of the Commission, Alhaji A.B. Mohammed, in a statement on Thursday described the allegation as not only untrue, but a deliberate attempt to cause disaffection and tarnish the image of the commission.

Mohammed challenged anybody with evidence of infraction to come up with it to enable the commission invoke its internal mechanism of dealing with such abuses, stressing that the commission has not received any report of any illicit practices by any of its staff.

Mohammed emphasized that the Commission is guided by not only the extant Public Service rules, but also by universally acceptable best practices in its operations.

He added that the Commission had put in place internal mechanisms aimed at preventing and checking sharp practices and overzealousness on the part of its staff.

While reiterating the determination of the Commission to always pursue the State government’s policy of providing jobs for the youths, Mohammed vowed that the commission would not condone any sharp practice capable of negating the good intentions of the Ahmed-led administration.

The Permanent Secretary therefore, appealed to the public to disregard the baseless allegation, as lacking in both substance and merit, and should be treated as such.