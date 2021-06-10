Ibrahim Sambo, the Chairman, Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, Kwara State Chapter, says the suspension of the three-month strike by the union would affect the morale of judicial workers in the country.

Sambo told the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday in Ilorin that the strike did achieve its objective.

He explained the morale of the workers would be down because the purpose of the strike was yet to be achieved.

He said: “In one way or the other, the suspension will affect the staff morale.

“We jointly want a financial autonomy, which we have been clamouring for, but we are yet to achieve what we deserve.

“It is not only lawyers morale that will be affected but all the judicial workers will feel weak and morally down.”

The Chairman however commended judicial workers for their support and firmness during the struggle and charged them to remain focus as work resumed.

Sambo expressed optimism over a positive response from the Federal Government after the long term struggle.

Also reacting to the suspension of the strike, a lawyer, Numan Suleman, called on the Federal Government to grant the three arms of government their complete financial autonomy.

Suleman said: “It is time for the federal government to allow independent operation of Legislature, Executive and the Judiciary.

“You cannot underrate the Judiciary.”

According to him, when the courts were on strike, there was possibility of increase crime rate and atrocities committed in the society.

NAN recalls that JUSUN took the decision to suspend the strike at its National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Wednesday.

The suspension shall take effect from June 14 and all judiciary workers are expected to resume work same day.

NAN.