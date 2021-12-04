Kwara: Bridge awarded for reconstruction in 2016 remains death trap + Video

A video showing the dilapidated state of Moro Bridge on llorin-lgbeti highway in Asa Local Government in Kwara State has been shared online.

Contract for the reconstruction of the bridge was earlier in 2016 awarded by the Kwara State Government.

The video was recorded by a man who identified himself as the Secretary of the Asa branch of the Nigerian Union of Teachers, Comrade Abdullahi Sanni.

He captured the moment commuters and passersby were finding it difficult to pass on the bridge with several caved-in portions.

While sharing the video, Sanni appealed to the authorities to do something about the road as teachers in the local community also use the road to get to their schools.

He said: “Good morning Nigeria, Kwara State this is Moro bridge in Asa Local Government in Kwara State.

“It is an interstate and intra-state government road in Kwara.

“This bridge is very useful to people, especially teachers that are going to their various schools in Asa Local Government.

“We have been here for one hour.

“As you can see, the bridge is very dangerous.

“We are using this medium to employ and persuade the the necessary authorities to come to our aid in Asa Local Government so that the lives of our people will be more safe.

“The bridge is becoming a death threat.”

Recall that The Eagle Online reported in November 2016 that following the release of funds by the former Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, work had begun on the collapsed Moro Bridge.