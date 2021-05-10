The Kwara State Government on Thursday commenced the distribution of 50,000 facemasks to some selected schools in the state.

Speaking during the distribution, Kayode Afolabi, the Deputy Governor, urged residents of the state to always take precautionary measures against coronavirus.

Afolabi, who is also the Chairman of the Kwara Technical Committee on COVID-19, said the facemasks were donated by Mikano International.

” We really appreciate Mikano International for the donation of 50,000 facemasks. This will boost our efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in the state. It also shows that the company cares for our school children.

“I urge the people of the state to continue to protect themselves. We should not think that everything is over yet.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that four schools were selected across the three senatorial district in the state for the distribution of the facemasks.

The selected schools were: Banni Community Secondary School, Ilorin; Government High School Ilorin, Idofian Secondary School and UMCA Secondary School, Jebba.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary, Kwara State Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, Mary Adeosun, promised that the ministry would continue to monitor schools and ensure compliance to COVID-19 protocols.

“We are here to receive the facemasks donated to the state by Mikano International in recognition of the efforts of His Excellency, Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq and the Technical Committee on COVID-19.

“As part of its social responsibilities, Mikano International gave us 50,000 facemasks for distribution to various schools.

“I want to assure the people of the state that the materials will be distributed accordingly. It will get down to our students in the three senatorial districts.

“The ministry will also ensure monitoring and compliance in line with COVID-19 protocols,” Adeosun said.