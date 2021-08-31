Kwara Assembly suspends screening of commissioner-nominee

The Kwara House of Assembly on Tuesday suspended the screening of Adenike Afolabi-Oshatimeyin, as commissioner.

The House did not give any reason for the suspension, but screened and confirmed another commissioner-nominee, Florence Oyeyemi.

The Speaker, Yalubu Danladi, announced the suspension of the screening of Afolabi-Oshatimeyin at the commencement of the screening of Oyeyemi.

He said the screening of Afolabi-Oshatimeyin would hold on Thursday, however.

Afolabi-Oshatimeyin was Commissioner for Communications in the state cabinet dissolved by Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq last December.