Kwara Assembly confirms new State’s CJ

The Kwara House of Assembly has screened and confirmed Justice Abiodun Adebara as the substantive Chief Judge of the State.

Justice Adebara’s confirmation was considered at the Committee of Whole chaired by the Speaker, Yakubu Salihu, at the plenary Wednesday.

Responding to questions from lawmakers, Justice Adebara promised to always ensure speedy dispensation of justice in the state.

He pledged healthy working relationship with the three arms of government to move the state forward.

The justice however solicited for more budgetary provision for the State Judiciary to address the problem of inadequate courts and other challenges in the third arm of government.

Meanwhile, the House also confirmed Abubakar Uthman, Oyedun Juliana, Yusuf Aremu and Abdul Gana Lukpada’s appointments as Chairman and Members of the state’s Fiscal Responsibility Commission, respectively.

The Speaker directed the Clerk of the House, Hajia Halimah Kperogi, to convey the confirmation of the appointments to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq.