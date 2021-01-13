The umbrella body of all tradesmen and women in Offa, Kwara State has elected new executives to run its affairs for the next three years.

The election was conducted on January 9, 2021.

According to a statement made available to The Eagle Online on Wednesday, Adekunle Jimoh Olaoti was elected the new President of the union for the next three years after three attempts.

Afolabi Abdulateef Alarape became the Vice President, Tijani Sulaiman became the General Secretary, while an astute IT Professional and President of the Association of Computer Professionals, Offa, Alabi Qozim Diekola, emerged as the Treasurer.

Ibrahim Adekunle Abrahaman was elected for the post of Financial Secretary; Ibrahim Abass Kelvin was elected as the Public Relations Officer I; Rsheed Shittu, PRO II; and Mustapha Tajudeen Olayiwola won the post of an Auditor.

The post of Finer went to Ayoola Zainab and Hajia Folashade Oyewale, while Hajia Mustapha Ganiyat Bukola was elected unopposed for the post of Welfare/Social Director of the union.