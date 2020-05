The Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the appointment of Dr. Thomas Adewumi, a renowned educationist, as the Chancellor of the Kwara State University, Malete.

Fafoluyi Olayinka, Special Assistant to the Kwara Governor on New Media, made this known in a statement in Ilorin on Monday.

According to the statement, the appointment is for five years, single term and takes immediate effect.