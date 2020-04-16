Aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress have raised the alarm that the party in the state will soon collapse under the leadership of the Governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazaq.

The aspirants for the Kwara State House of Assembly seats in the 2019 elections, made their position known in a statement on Wednesday.

The Spokesman of the APC Aspirants Forum, Hon. Teslim Olawale Yusuf, who signed the statement, said AbdulRazaq had completely neglected them while offering positions to the children of prominent indigenes of the state who contributed nothing to the victory of the party in the election.

Referred to as an Open Letter, the statement reads in full:

This is to call the attention of the APC stakeholders and members in general in Kwara state that we are not in doubt that ship of the 2019 APC victory will soon capsize if care is not taking.

We the House of Assembly Aspirants Forum write with every sense of responsibility that no one, no matter how big, money bag and influential shall take us for granted.

Our Case

We are 94 able and capable sound minds that contested in the last party primary before the general election which was held in the year 2019. Out of which 24 members were elected in the State House of Assembly.

We were left with 70 well educated and players in both public and private sector work place. Majority of us used our hard earned resources to obtain our party nomination forms and equally contributed in no small measure to bring victory to the party in our various constituency. In spite of the above stated facts, none of us has been found worthy to be given any political appointment, not minding thousands of our supporters who are looking up to us.

All that is happening now in this present administration in our dear state is nothing but an ARISTOCRATIC government where children of wealthy people and who have no political value or relevance are being appointed by the government. The last four or five appointments made by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq better explain the scenario.

One begins to wonder how and when Abdulrazaq will compensate those who fought for his victory with their money and sweat especially all the aspirants whose giant and solid structures at the grassroot level was the principal factor the Governor won massively across the 193 wards in the last guber election.

This administration has become a Padi-Padi government where Family and friends to the Governor decide who get what. This is a clear insult to the sensibility of some of us who put everything on the line for the Governor to emerge, in other words, it is an act of ingrate and Allah said He shall never be pleased with an ingrate.

There is no where in d world where party politics doesn’t appreciate and reward faithful party men and women most especially aspirants that galvanized their resources, time and risk their lives for freedom.

The House of Assembly Aspirants forum consist of people of high integrity, well educated and technocrats. We are not political jobbers because we earn a living in our various legitimate businesses and workplaces.

Only irresponsible government promotes mediocrity as we are currently witnessing in Kwara. What we are witnessing today is far more worse than what was obtainable in the past.

Thank God, we are learning our lessons in a very hard way, thus no amount of federal might shall force anyone on us come next time.

We have 100% believe in the words of our president on his birthday that the only gift he has for Nigerians is to give us a credible election come 2023 by His grace.

Cunning man dies, cunning man buried him. As law abiding Nigerians and party faithful, we shall keep our fingers crossed, only time will tell. And until then, we come in peace!