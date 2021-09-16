Kwara APC ward chairmen send SOS to national secretariat

The 193 ward chairmen of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara have called on the national leadership of the party to rescue it from imminent death in the state.

The chairmen made the appeal on Thursday in Ilorin at a news conference on the state of affairs of the party.

Alhaji Abubakar Kannike, the Chairman of Zango ward in Ilorin East Local Government Area, read the text of the press conference on behalf of his colleagues.

Kannike said as ward chairmen, they were the closest link to the party members at the grassroots.

“The intention of our press conference today is to once again bring to the notice of the National Leadership issues concerning our party in Kwara state which they are already aware of.

“Having once again drawn your attention to the disorganised situation our party has found itself in the state, our role of making you, the National Leadership, know the reality on ground is the task left for us.

“We fold our arms to see how you would collaborate with Governor AbdulRahman to sink or save APC in Kwara,” he said.

According to Kannike, the ward chairmen are the original structure that worked for the 100 per cent victory the party recorded in Kwara.

“Contrary to the belief of many, this hard earned victory was achieved on the platform of a peaceful and united party made possible under the indefatigable leadership and untiring efforts of our State Chairman, Hon. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa.

“Unfortunately, rather than consolidate on the victory and the attendant goodwill, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq embarked on politics of segregation and compromised the existing cohesion.

“All efforts by our party leaders to broker peace was frustrated, sabotaged or out rightly rebuffed by Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq in the pursuit of his own selfish agenda.

“The inconclusive party revalidation and registration exercise in Kwara State was a case in point,” he added.

Kannike said the party made several complaints to the national leadership which has not been attended to.

“We, as grassroots leaders of the party wish to reiterate emphatically that whatever happens to our party in Kwara State, the National Leadership should be held responsible,” he added.

Kannike described the national leadership of the party as a willing and deliberate accomplice of the governor, who he said was the main protagonist of the destruction of APC in the state.

“The governance style of Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is make believe, full of sound and fury but signifying nothing.

“He operates government in the media. As politicians, we believe that our National Leaders are well aware of the political implication and consequences of deceitful political governance.

He however called on leaders of the party and all members to remain resolute, undaunted and loyal.

“We believe in the time tested mantra that justice will prevail,” Kannike added.