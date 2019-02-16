Kwara APC gubernatorial candidate expresses shock over postponement of elections

The All Progressives Congress governorship candidate in Kwara, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, on Saturday expressed shock at the postponement of the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

Abdulrazaq, in statement on Saturday in Ilorin, described the development as unfortunate.

He, however, said Nigerians should give INEC the benefit of the doubt that the decision was informed by the necessity to ensure free, fair and credible elections.

He said: “Given emerging reports of some underhand steps to undermine the process by some desperate political actors, the electoral body now has a higher task to keep public trust in it to deliver unassailable elections.

“In Kwara, we are concerned that the last few days have seen the discredited dynasty trying to undermine the electoral process through violence, vote buying measures and attempts to impersonate the security agencies.

“We are closely monitoring these unlawful acts and commend the response of security agencies thereto.”

|He therefore called on the people of Kwara to remain calm and be vigilant.

The governorship candidate, however, advised residents to report any suspicious movement of persons or vehicles to the police and other security agencies.

He said: “We appeal to all our teeming voters, some of whom travelled from long distances to vote in Kwara, not to be discouraged but be re-energised to return to vote on Saturday.

“We also appreciate the sacrifice and effort of all ad-hoc staff and security personnel already deployed to the field.

“It is a civic duty to support the democratic process in producing a government that will uphold public good and public safety as we have pledged.

“As stakeholders in Kwara, we will continue to play by the rules and support all measures by INEC to conduct credible elections at the next dates.”