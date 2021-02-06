Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara State, has visited members of the party who sustained injuries in Wednesday’s attack by thugs at a stakeholders meeting in Ilorin.

The chairman, who spoke with newsmen on the sidelines of the visit, urged the victims to see their travails as the price to pay in ensuring a thriving democracy.

Bolarinwa said the victims were in an upbeat mood and responding to treatment.

He said: “I led members of the Kwara APC Caretaker Committee to the residences of some of our members who were assaulted by hoodlums at Kwara State Banquet Hall, venue of the APC stakeholders parley organised by the Senator John Danboyi-led APC Membership Registration/Revalidation Committee.

“Among those visited were Alhaji Dantala Yaro, the State Treasurer, and Wahab Adeshina, a member of the Board of the Nigerian Ports Authority.

“Others are Mallam Lai Karatu, a Youth Leader; Alhaja Sidi Gidado, biological mother of our State Woman Leader; and Mr. Salihu Elepo, Ilorin East LGA Secretary.

“These are known and respected stakeholders of the party in Kwara State.

“They were at the event on the formal invitation of the Registration Committee.

“Unfortunately, all these did not prevent the attacks against them.

“I implored the victims to see their travails as their sacrifices for democracy.

“I charged them to remain law abiding despite the unprovoked attacks.

“I extended the sympathies of the party to them all.”

Bolarinwa assured the affected party members that their efforts would not be in vain, adding that they should keep hope alive.

Also speaking during the visit to him, Adesina said he was invited to the venue by Danboyi.

He said that on getting to the venue, he and others were not allowed in until Bolarinwa called Danboyi.

On eventually entering the hall, he said a woman confronted Bolarinwa and held his clothes while trying to tear it before he was rescued by some party members.

Adesina said he was also thoroughly beaten and his clothes torn by thugs who accused him of being loyal to the Minister of State for Transportation, Senator Gbemisola Saraki.

Adesina said he sustained a dislocation on his shoulder bone, while his phone and other items were stolen.

Yaro, while narrating his ordeal, said he lost a tooth and sustained bruises during the attack on him.

Karatu, on his part, said he lost three pre-molar teeth as a result of the beating he sustained during the attack.