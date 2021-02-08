Samuel Isa, the Organising Secretary of the Caretaker Committee of the All Progressives Congress in Kwara, says the selection of the 5,000 registration officials for the membership registration exercise in the state is illegal.

Isa, in a statement on Monday in Ilorin, said the responsibility of recruiting registration officials for the exercise was his, wondering why Abdullahi Samari, a Deputy Chairman in the committee, addressed the media on the exercise.

The statement said in part: “If he addressed the media as a Caretaker Deputy Chairman, he did so without the authorisation of the rest of the majority members of the State Executive Committee.

“If he addressed the media as the State Caretaker Chairman, he did so illegally.

“It is a fact that you cannot put something on nothing and expect it to stand.

“An illegal arrangement will only beget an illegal outcome. At the fullest of time, he will answer to that aberration,” Isa said.

“I am the State Organising Secretary of the APC in Kwara State, the issue of party registration and organisation of same should by law be my beat.

“I am supposed to oversee the process from start to finish. But I was neither aware of the selection process nor partook in the selection proper.

“If they alleged that they suspended our lawful Caretaker Chairman, Hon. Bashir Bolarinwa, did they also suspend or remove me too to have sidestepped my office?

“As far as I know in my capacity as the substantive Organising Secretary, at least 10 properly inaugurated substantive Chairmen of the LGA out of the 16 LGAs aren’t aware of the processes leading to the jankara selection of registration officials.

“I can also confirm authoritatively that over 114 ward chairmen and their executives out of a total of 193 Ward Chairmen were never carried along.

“So, where did they get the officials? It is possible that the Senator John Danboyi-led team would come all the way from Nasarawa and Edo State without consulting with the party structure here in Kwara State?

” Party registration all over the world is about people, more people and lot more people.

“It is never a thing for the closet, so why should it be in secrecy if there’s no more to it?

“All people of good conscience should by now know that it is not about responsible party politics, it is not about the majority. ”