Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara has announced a N500 million fund to assist owners of looted businesses as part of his administration’s efforts to bring them back on their feet.

AbdulRazaq made the announcement on Sunday in Ilorin after inspecting the damage inflicted on business outfits by hoodlums and looters, hiding under the guise of #EndSARS protesters, in the state.

The governor condemned “the mindless looting” of people’s businesses in the state capital on Friday and Saturday saying there can be no justification for such criminal behaviour.

He sympathized with owners of all the businesses affected, adding that the incident may bring businesses to their knees and cause massive loss of jobs and a surge in poverty rate.

“We are therefore not going to leave the business owners like that. We are setting up a N500 million fund for those that were affected, to access.

“The application form is live and active on the state government’s website and can now be filled by interested parties. We are going to get them back on their feet as soon as possible,” AbdulRazaq said.

The governor said the administration is working with security agencies to maintain public order and safety in the state.