Kwara agency seals eight hotels over regulatory infractions

The Kwara State Environmental Protection Agency (KWEPA) has sealed eight hotels in Ilorin for operating without the requisite documentation and failing to comply with established regulatory standards governing hospitality establishments in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Assistant Press Secretary of the agency, Blessing Opadiran, to newsmen on Sunday in Ilorin.

The enforcement exercise, which followed several official notifications and warnings, was led by the Head of Department for Hotels, Aminullahi AbdulRahman.

The action was sequel to the failure of the affected establishments to regularise their operations after several directives by the agency.

The statement quoted the General Manager of the agency, Jide Aina, as emphasising that the action was conducted in accordance with the Kwara State Environmental Law.

Aina said: “The enforcement was not aimed at intimidating any business or individual but was a necessary step to curb environmental infractions and uphold public health standards.

“This is not about targeting businesses but about ensuring that hospitality operators adhere to both local and international standards.

“A clean, safe, and healthy environment remains a top priority for the Kwara State Government.”

The statement said that enforcing compliance within the hospitality sector would help protect residents, promote public health, and foster a welcoming environment for investors and tourists alike.

It added: “KWEPA reaffirmed its commitment to collaborating with stakeholders across the hospitality industry to promote sustainable development and environmental responsibility in Kwara.

“The agency also urged other hospitality operators to comply fully with environmental and operational regulations to avoid similar enforcement measures.”

