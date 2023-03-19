Kwara 2023: NNPP governorship candidate rates INEC low

Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party in Kwara State, says the Independent National Electoral Commission has not improved its service delivery in the conduct of Saturday’s election.

The candidate made the assertions in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Ilorin.

AbdulRaheem spoke during the Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

He said INEC had assured that BVAS must have a sim card, which would enable it to receive signals from service providers, adding that reverse was the case.

He said: “What we heard is that many of the BIVAS do not have sim cards and now depended on virtual method.

“There is a lot of confusion in that area.

“What INEC told us is not what we are getting now.

“Electoral body says BIVAS will be used and there will be instantaneous loading of data immediately after voting, but there is no evidence of that.

“Everything had eventually turned mechanical.

“So, it is contrary to impression people have been given that BIVAS is a revolutionary instrument.”

AbdulRaheem, also the former Vice-Chancellor, University of Ilorin, said people were complaining that the materials meant for use were not appropriate.

He said: “People still have difficulty in identifying party logo on the ballot papers.

“The logo was mutilated and the name of NNPP has not been written as it ought to have been written.”

The candidate said there were unpatriotic citizens who had been given national jobs with INEC, adding that some of them were sometimes agents of confusion.

AbdulRaheem said: “There was a polling unit where some INEC officers said that they have not been paid, so they will not work.

“It took the intervention of a superior officer to get them back to do their jobs.”

AbdulRaheem said there was low turn out of voters, adding that it does not stop people from exercising their civic duties, hoping that more people would turn out to vote.

“There is low turnout of voters compare to the presidential election and the conduct has not been better in terms of malpractice.

“Like they say, BIVAS don’t have sim cards and no Wi-Fi services for it to be activated.

“So how can anybody trust that kind of thing.”