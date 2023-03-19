Kwara 2023: APC wins Irepodun Constituency



The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared the All Progressives Congress candidate, Shola Odetundun, as the winner of Irepodun Constituency in Kwara State.

Prof. Adebowale Sholade, INEC Returning Officer, announcement this at the collation centre in Omu-Aran on Sunday.

He said the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party came second.

Declaring the result, Sholade said: “The APC candidate polled a total of 11,743 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Mr Afolayan Bello, scored 7,383 votes.”

He also said that the Social Democratic Party candidate, Emmanuel Ajewole, came third with a total of 2767 votes.