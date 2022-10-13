Kwankwaso unveils NNPP Secretariat in Lagos

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, the New Nigeria Peoples Party presidential candidate for the 2023 elections, on Wednesday inaugurated the Lagos State Secretariat of the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the secretariat is located at Fadeyi Bus Stop along Ikorodu Road in Lagos.

Before the arrival of Kwankwaso at the location, thousands of his supporters wearing red caps had gathered at the secretariat hoisting the party’s flags and posters of the former governor of Kano State.

The crowd, comprising members of Kwankwasiyya movement, obstructed the free flow of traffic along Ikorodu Road for some hours before dispersion.

While inaugurating the secretariat, an elated Kwankwaso cheered at the crowd and promised to protect their interest.

Kwankwaso, who said that he was motivated by their love and support, urged them to maintain peace and order before, during and after the elections.

Speaking to NAN, the Lagos State NNPP Publicity Secretary, Richard Benson, said a lot of people were still defecting in droves from other parties into the NNPP.

Benson described the inauguration of the NNPP secretariat in the state as the mark of another new beginning in the politics of Lagos State.

He said: “The huge crowd still gathered though we informed our members not to come en mass so as not to cause unnecessary traffic gridlock here on the major highway.

“Despite this, the crowd affected the traffic.

“This is a signal that NNPP is on ground in Lagos State.

“We are here to contest elections in 2023 and win and as it stands today, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso will become the next president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023.

“Our structures are all over the country and we are going out to win.”

NAN reports that the event had in attendance members of Kwankwasiyya group, party chieftains and candidates for the 2023 general election.